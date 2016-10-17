BRIEF-Enviva Partners receives offer to acquire Sampson production plant

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Enviva Partners Lp
* Enviva Partners, Lp receives offer to acquire Sampson production plant
* Enviva says partnership currently expects final purchase price to be between $170 million and $180 million
* Enviva says transaction also includes a 15-year, 95,000 MTPY off-take contract with Hancock JV and a third-party shipping contract
* Says Sampson plant is expected to produce about 500,000 MTPY of wood pellets in 2017
* Enviva says Sampson plant is expected to reach its full production capacity of about 600,000 mtpy in 2019
* Enviva says Sampson plant is expected to generate incremental adjusted EBITDA of about $22 million for 2017
* Sampson plant expected to generate incremental adjusted EBITDA of about $27 million once full production capacity is achieved
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.