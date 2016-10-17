版本:
BRIEF-Celanese Corp Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.83

Oct 17 Celanese Corp

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.83

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $1.67

* Says Q3 net sales $1,323 million versus $1,413 million

* "As we approach end of year, we see no material changes in operating environment, which is still impacted by sluggish economic growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

