BRIEF-Standex to acquires Horizon Scientific

Oct 17 Standex International Corp

* Standex acquires Horizon Scientific Inc

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by $0.01-$0.02 in fiscal 2017

* Standex says deal expected to be accretive to earnings per share by $0.07-$0.09 in fiscal 2018, net of purchase accounting and acquisition costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: