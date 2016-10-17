BRIEF-Harsco to launch new credit facilities process

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Harsco Corp
* Announces launch of new credit facilities process
* Says seeking to raise new senior secured credit facilities comprising a $400 million revolving credit facility and a $550 million term loan B facility
* Says intends to amend and extend its existing credit facilities, redeem its existing 5.75 percent senior notes due 2018
* Says for Q3 2016, company currently expects U.S. GAAP operating income of $29 million
* Co now expects to be near high-end of its prior guidance range for free cash flow of $65 million to $80 million for full year 2016
* Harsco says expects to have generated $60 million of free cash flow in quarter, with each operating business contributing positive free cash flow during Q3
* Sees total revenue of $367. 8 million for three months ended September 30, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.