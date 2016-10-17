版本:
BRIEF-Tronox names Timothy Carlson as chief financial officer

Oct 17 Tronox Ltd

* Names timothy Carlson as senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Company says Carlson will join Tronox on October 31, 2016

* Says Carlson will also serve as a company officer and as a member of Tronox executive management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

