公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Northern Tier announces tender offer for its 7.125 pct senior secured notes

Oct 17 Northern Tier Energy Llc

* Announces tender offer for its 7.125 percent senior secured notes

* Says units have commenced a tender offer to buy for cash up to $195 million of their 7.125 percent senior secured notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

