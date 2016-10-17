BRIEF-Sealed Air Corp says Ilham Kadri to be named CEO of spin-off company

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Sealed Air Corp
* Sealed Air announces plan to pursue spin-off of Diversey Care and related hygiene business
* Sealed Air Corp- Ilham Kadri to be named CEO of spin-off company
* Sealed Air Corp - Spin-off expected to be completed in second half of 2017
* Sealed Air Corp- Spin off is intended to qualify as a tax-free distribution to sealed air shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes
* Sealed Air Corp - Sealed Air's shareholders would own 100% of common stock of new diversey following completion of spin-off
* Sealed Air - New Sealed Air will continue to be led by its existing management team under Jerome Peribere, president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.