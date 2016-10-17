BRIEF-Sealed Air Corp says Ilham Kadri to be named CEO of spin-off company

Oct 17 Sealed Air Corp

* Sealed Air announces plan to pursue spin-off of Diversey Care and related hygiene business

* Sealed Air Corp- Ilham Kadri to be named CEO of spin-off company

* Sealed Air Corp - Spin-off expected to be completed in second half of 2017

* Sealed Air Corp- Spin off is intended to qualify as a tax-free distribution to sealed air shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes

* Sealed Air Corp - Sealed Air's shareholders would own 100% of common stock of new diversey following completion of spin-off

* Sealed Air - New Sealed Air will continue to be led by its existing management team under Jerome Peribere, president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: