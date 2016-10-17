BRIEF-Suncor and MCFN announces agreement for equity partnership in East Tank Farm Development

Oct 17 Suncor Energy Inc :

* Suncor and MCFN announce agreement for equity partnership in east tank farm development

* Signing of a participation agreement for purchase by mcfn of a 14.7% interest in suncor's east tank farm development

* MCFN's 14.7% share of actual capital cost of east tank farm development is currently anticipated to be approximately $147 million

* Suncor will be operator of East Tank Farm Development once operational

* combined equity interest by fort mckay first nation and mcfn in suncor's east tank farm development is 49%

* Revenue from long-term terminaling services agreements with fort hills partners will underpin mcfn's independent financing of transaction