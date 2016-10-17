版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-POET Technologies appoints Thomas R. Mika as CFO

Oct 17 Poet Technologies Inc :

* Poet Technologies appoints Thomas R. Mika as chief financial officer

* Mika replaces Kevin Barnes, who will remain with company as corporate controller and treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

