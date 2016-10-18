BRIEF-KemPharm announces licensing agreement with Acura

Oct 18 KemPharm Inc -
* KemPharm announces licensing agreement with Acura
Pharmaceuticals for aversion abuse-deterrent technology
* Says agreement provided for an upfront cash payment of
$3.5 million to Acura at execution
* Agreement provided for an upfront cash payment of $3.5
million to Acura at execution
* Kempharm will solely own intellectual property resulting
from any new product development
* Acura is eligible to receive royalty at low single-digit
rate based on commercial sales by Co of all products developed
under agreement
* Additional payments are provided in agreement should
KemPharm exercise its option to use Acura's aversion technology
with more than three products
* Agreement also grants KemPharm development and
commercialization rights for up to three IR product candidates
containing two of KemPharm's opioid prodrugs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: