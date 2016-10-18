BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum announces acquisition of land in the Williston Basin

Oct 18 Oasis Petroleum Inc
* Oasis Petroleum announces the acquisition of approximately
55,000 net acres in the Williston Basin and provides financial,
operational and guidance updates
* Average daily production of 48,509 barrels of oil
equivalent per day ("boepd") in Q3 of 2016
* Increased full-year 2016 stand-alone company guidance of
49,300 to 50,000 BOEPD
* Oasis Petroleum says expect October 2016 production to
average over 50,000 BOEPD
* During Q3 of 2016, Oasis produced 48,509 BOEPD, of which
81.3% was oil
* Oasis Petroleum to acquire 55,000 net acres and an
estimated 226 gross operated drilling locations in Williston
Basin for approximately $785 million
* Properties to be acquired are expected to produce 12,400
BOE/D in three months ending December 31, 2016
* Sees 2016 capex of $400 million
* Expects to operate approximately 75% of the acquired
properties based on proved reserves
* Expect acquired asset will generate substantial
shareholder accretion based on currently anticipated acquisition
financing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: