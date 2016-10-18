BRIEF-St. Jude and Abbott to divest two businesses to Terumo Corp

Oct 18 Abbott Laboratories -

* St. Jude Medical and Abbott to sell portion of vascular closure and electrophysiology businesses to Terumo Corporation

* Deal for purchase price of approximately $1.12 billion

* Abbott, St. Jude Medical and Terumo are bound by terms of an exclusivity agreement

* Divestiture is an all-cash transaction

* Abbott expects to mitigate any impact to its adjusted earnings per share projections related to sale of these assets to Terumo

* Abbott to retain vascular closure products

* Transaction is subject to successful completion of Abbott's acquisition of St. Jude Medical and antitrust regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: