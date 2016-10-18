BRIEF-MakeMyTrip, ibibo Group announce transaction to consolidate Indian travel businesses

Oct 18 Makemytrip Ltd :
* MakeMyTrip Limited and ibibo Group announce transaction to
consolidate their Indian travel businesses
* MakeMyTrip Ltd - Following closing of proposed
transaction, founder Deep Kalra will remain group CEO and
Executive Chairman of MakeMyTrip
* MakeMyTrip Ltd - Founder and CEO of ibibo Group, Ashish
Kashyap, will join MakeMyTrip's executive team as a co-founder
and President of organization.
* MakeMyTrip Ltd - Rajesh Magow will continue to remain CEO
India of MakeMyTrip.
* MakeMyTrip Ltd - Ctrip will have an approximately 10%
stake in combined entity
* MakeMyTrip Ltd - $180 million, 5-year convertible notes
issued by MakeMyTrip to Ctrip.com in January will also be
converted into common equity
* MakeMyTrip - Naspers, Tencent, through jointly owned
holding co are selling ibibo Group to MakeMyTrip in exchange for
issuance of new MakeMyTrip shares
* Makemytrip Ltd - Naspers and Tencent will become single
largest shareholder in MakeMyTrip, owning a 40% stake
* Says Morgan Stanley is acting as exclusive financial
advisor to MakeMyTrip
* Says Goldman Sachs is acting as exclusive financial
advisor to ibibo and Naspers
* MakeMyTrip Ltd - Co, ibibo have agreed to pursue a
transaction that will combine two businesses under co
