BRIEF-Acadia signs definitive agreement for sale of U.K. facilities

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 18 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
* Signs definitive agreement for sale of U.K. facilities in fulfillment of its previously announced undertakings to the CMA
* Acadia will receive £320 million (about $390 million) cash for sale
* Company says company expects revenue for quarter to be about $735 million compared with $479.7 million for Q3 of 2015
* "expected results include an anticipated loss on U.K. Divestiture of about $175 million"
* Says loss from continuing operations attributable to stockholders expected to be about $118 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for Q3 of 2016
* Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders expected to be about $50 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for Q3 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.