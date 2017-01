Oct 18 United Community Financial Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net interest margin improved to 3.25 percent compared to 3.18 percent

* Says net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $15.9 million in Q3 of 2016, up 11.3 percent

* Says provision for loan loss expense of $1.3 million in Q3 of 2016 compared to a provision of $395,000 in Q2 of 2016