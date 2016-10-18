版本:
BRIEF-Universal Forest Q3 earnings per share $1.36

Oct 18 Universal Forest Products Inc

* UFPI reports Q3 net earnings of $27.8 million; net sales of $826.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share $1.36

* Q3 sales rose 8.4 percent to $826.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

