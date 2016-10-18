BRIEF-HPE says reaffirms FY 2016 financial outlook

Oct 18 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :

* HPE announces fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $1.90 to $1.95

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 1 to 2 percent

* Provides FY17 combined company non-gaap EPS outlook of $2.00-$2.10

* Anticipates ending FY17 with an operating company net cash balance of approximately $8 billion

* Commits to returning $3 billion to shareholders in fy17

* Says HPE reaffirmed its FY16 outlook.

* Hewlett packard enterprise- as hpe is structured today, hpe expects revenue to be flat to down 1% when adjusted for divestitures and currency for fy17

* Sees combined company gaap eps to be $0.72 to $0.82 in fy17

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $50.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S