BRIEF-Teck to acquire 100 percent of Teena/Reward zinc project

Oct 18 Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck to acquire 100% of teena/reward zinc project

* Consideration will consist of AUD$10.6 million in cash

* Teck resources Ltd - unit exercised right of first refusal to acquire 49% interest held by rox resources limited in teena/reward zinc project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
