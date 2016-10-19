版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 19日 星期三 14:12 BJT

BRIEF-Rallye launches 200 million euro offering of non-dilutive cash-settled bonds

Oct 19 Rallye SA :

* Rallye launches an offering of non-dilutive cash-settled bonds due february 2022 exchangeable into Casino shares for 200 million euros ($219.6 million)

* Launch today of a 200 million euro offering of non-dilutive cash-settled bonds due 2022 exchangeable for existing ordinary shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
