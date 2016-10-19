版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 19日 星期三 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-Henry Schein announces $400 mln increase to share buyback plan

Oct 19 Henry Schein Inc -

* Henry Schein announces $400 million increase to share repurchase plan

* New buyback program is in addition to $400 million repurchase program announced in December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐