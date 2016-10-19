BRIEF-St. Jude Medical Q3 earnings per share $0.73

Oct 19 St. Jude Medical Inc -
* St. Jude Medical reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Q3 earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 sales $1.499 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.5 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* St. Jude Medical Inc qtrly total CRM sales were $378
million for Q3 of 2016, a 7 percent decline on both a reported
and constant currency basis
* Due to planned merger with Abbott, st. Jude Medical
withdrew financial guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Total cardiovascular sales were $313 million for Q3 of
2016, an increase of 8 percent compared to prior year quarter
* In q3 company recognized net after-tax charges of $74
million, or $0.26 per diluted share
* After-tax charges in Q3 related to amortization of
intangible assets, product field action costs, litigation costs,
acquisition-related costs
* St. Jude Medical Inc continues to expect Abbott
transaction to close in Q4 of 2016
