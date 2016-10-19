BRIEF-Amphenol Q3 GAAP EPS $0.71

Oct 19 Amphenol Corp
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.68 to $2.70
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.71
* Q3 sales $1.636 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.58 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.71 to $0.73
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.57 to $2.59
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 excluding items
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $1.585 billion to $1.625 billion
* Sees FY 2016 sales $6.22 billion to $6.26 billion
* Co has also approved an increase in company's quarterly
dividend from $0.14 to $0.16 per share to be paid on or about
January 5, 2017
* Amphenol Corp - "we achieved these results despite ongoing
uncertainties in global economy"
* Amphenol Corp - compared to Q3 2015, Q3 2016 sales
increased by 12%, driven by organic growth in all markets except
mobile devices
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.61
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.63, revenue view $6.17
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
