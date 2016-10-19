版本:
BRIEF-MGE and MGE Energy announce President and CEO transition

Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* MGE and MGE Energy announce President and CEO transition

* MGE Energy Inc - CEO and President Gary Wolter to retire

* MGE Energy Inc - Jeffrey Keebler will assume roles of President and CEO at that time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
