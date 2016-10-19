BRIEF-Milestone Apartments Reit announces six property portfolio acquisition for $242 mln

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Milestone Apartments Reit announces six property portfolio acquisition for US$242 million comprising 1,460 apartment units with weighted average year built of 2005 continuing to decrease average age of portfolio & 10% increase to monthly cash distribution
* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Announces bought deal equity offering of approximately C$175 million of REIT units
* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Reached agreement with underwriters to issue 9.5 million trust units at a price of C$18.45 per unit
* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Board of trustees has approved a 10% increase to its unitholder monthly cash distributions
* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Increase to cash distributions expected to be effective for jan 2017 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.
MEXICO CITY, May 13 A fire sparked by suspected fuel thieves killed four people and forced Mexico's state oil company Pemex to temporarily halt pumping operations along a pipeline in the country's violent eastern state of Veracruz, the company said on Saturday.