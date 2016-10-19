BRIEF-DXP Enterprises reports preliminary Q3 results

Oct 19 DXP Enterprises Inc

* DXP Enterprises reports preliminary third quarter results

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $228 million to $231 million

* Sees Q3 gross profit is anticipated to be between $62.0 million and $64.0 million

* Sales decline in Q3 is mainly attributable to softness in July sales

* DXP Enterprises Inc - Net income is anticipated to be between a loss of $500 thousand to a profit of $500 thousand for Q3 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $253.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: