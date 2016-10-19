BRIEF-American Express posts Q3 earnings of $1.20 per share

Oct 19 American Express Co
* American Express reports third-quarter EPS of $1.20
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.65 to $5.75
* Q3 earnings per share $1.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.24 excluding items
* American Express Co - now expects GAAP earnings per share
for 2016 to be between $5.65 and $5.75, which includes
restructuring charges
* American Express Co - FY adjusted earnings per share
outlook, which excludes restructuring charges, is now $5.90 to
$6.00
* American Express Co - global commercial services reported
third-quarter net income of $466 million, unchanged from a year
ago
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* American Express Co - global merchant services reported
third-quarter net income of $359 million, down 10 percent from
$397 million a year ago
* American Express Co - international consumer and network
services reported third-quarter net income of $155 million, up 1
percent from $154 million a year ago
* American Express Co - U.S. consumer services reported
third-quarter net income of $401 million, down 26 percent from
$542 million a year ago
