版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Hoteles City announces 10.2 pct growth in REVPAR for Q3

Oct 19 Hoteles City Express Sab De Cv

* Announces results for 3rd quarter 2016 with 10.2 percent growth in REVPAR and adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.8 percent

* Q3 revenue $533.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐