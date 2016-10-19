BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Oct 19 Brandywine Realty Trust
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.35 to $1.45
* Q3 FFO per share $0.33
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 FFO $1.35 to $1.45 per diluted share
* Sees 2017 same store growth of 6.0 percent to 8.0 percent
cash and 0 percent to 2.0 percent GAAP
* Says narrowing previously issued adjusted FFO 2016 from
$1.26 to $1.32 per diluted share to $1.28 to $1.30 per diluted
share
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says increased 2016 disposition target by $50 million to
$900 million
