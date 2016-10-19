BRIEF-Graco reports Q3 results

Oct 19 Graco Inc
* Graco reports third quarter results
* Graco Inc - Sales for quarter increased 3 percent,
including 1 percentage point from acquired operations, with
increases in all regions
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.95
* Graco Inc says holding to outlook of low single-digit
sales growth for Graco worldwide for full year 2016
* Graco Inc says "while our process segment saw modest
growth sequentially in Q3, we are cautious about ongoing
headwinds"
* Graco Inc qtrly net sales $327.2 million versus $319
million last year
* Graco Inc says in EMEA region, reiterate low-to-mid
single-digit growth expectations for full year
* Graco Inc-" We anticipate americas region will finish full
year 2016 flat compared with prior year"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $331.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
