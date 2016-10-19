版本:
BRIEF-Healthequity announces commencement of proposed secondary offering

Oct 19 Healthequity Inc

* Healthequity announces commencement of proposed secondary offering of common stock

* Certain of Healthequity's stockholders are offering 2.5 million shares of company's common stock for sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
