版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Terrax completes summer drill program, expands management team

Oct 19 Terrax Minerals Inc

* Terrax completes summer drill program, expands management team

* Terrax Minerals Inc - Appointment of Mark Gelmon as chief financial officer

* Terrax Minerals Inc - Stuart Rogers to serve as president and Joseph Campbell appointed as chairman of board and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐