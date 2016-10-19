版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp says closed unit offering

Oct 19 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp announces closing of common unit offering and full exercise of over-allotment option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐