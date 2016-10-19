BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum Corp reports Q3 EPS of $0.82

Oct 19 Kaiser Aluminum Corp
* Kaiser Aluminum Corp reports third quarter and first nine
months 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 excluding items
* Q3 sales $321 million versus I/B/E/S view $333.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.82
* Qtrly value added revenue down 2 pct to $195 million
* Qtrly shipments 148 million LBS versus 151 million LBS
* For FY 2016 continue to anticipate about 5 pct
year-over-year value added revenue growth for aerospace and high
strength applications
* "We expect aerospace industry demand for 2017 will be off
slightly from 2016"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: