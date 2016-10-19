BRIEF-Hexcel Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

Oct 19 Hexcel Corp :
* Hexcel reports strong 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.52 to $2.58
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65
* Sees FY 2016 sales $2.0 billion to $2.03 billion
* Q3 sales $500.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $494 million
* Hexcel Corp - for 2016 expects accrual basis capital
expenditures of $280-$320 million
* Hexcel Corp- "we do not expect our q4 to be quite as
strong as Q3"
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $2.02
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
