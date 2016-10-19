BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol sees Q3 2016 loss per share $0.11 to $0.13

Oct 19 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc
* Sees Q3 2016 loss per share $0.11 to $0.13
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $133 million to $135 million
* Sees Q3 total volumes approximated 2.4m tons, a more than
20 percent increase over Q2 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $128.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says restructuring of leases and purchase contracts serves
to decrease cash operating costs by about $15 million through
Dec 31, 2017
* Says continues to expect an approximate $15 million of
annualized savings from ongoing cost reduction initiatives
* Says during Q3 , renegotiated cancellation and/or deferral
into 2020 and 2021 of railcars that were scheduled for delivery
in 2017 and 2018
* Says during Q3 of 2016, company renegotiated certain
railcar leases and purchase contracts, including reduction of
certain lease rates
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: