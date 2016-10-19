版本:
BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land Q3 earnings per share $1.44

Oct 19 Consolidated-tomoka Land Co

* Q3 earnings per share $1.44

* Q3 revenue $12.2 million versus $8.3 million

* Says book value increased by $2.18 per share to about $24.99 per share as of September 30, 2016

* Says sees 2016 reported earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
