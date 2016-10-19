BRIEF-Crown Holdings Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33

Oct 19 Crown Holdings Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33

* Q3 earnings per share $1.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $2.326 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.39 billion

* Says in early 2017, expect to start up Nichols, New York beverage can plant

* Says In Colombia, have begun a capacity expansion with added production expected to be available for shipment in Q2 of 2017

* Says will also begin installation of a second high speed aluminum production line at our beverage can plant in custines, france

* Crown holdings inc- commercial start-up of production line in custines, France is scheduled for April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: