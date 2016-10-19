BRIEF-Crown Holdings Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 19 Crown Holdings Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33
* Q3 earnings per share $1.31
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $2.326 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.39 billion
* Says in early 2017, expect to start up Nichols, New York beverage can plant
* Says In Colombia, have begun a capacity expansion with added production expected to be available for shipment in Q2 of 2017
* Says will also begin installation of a second high speed aluminum production line at our beverage can plant in custines, france
* Crown holdings inc- commercial start-up of production line in custines, France is scheduled for April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.
MEXICO CITY, May 13 A fire sparked by suspected fuel thieves killed four people and forced Mexico's state oil company Pemex to temporarily halt pumping operations along a pipeline in the country's violent eastern state of Veracruz, the company said on Saturday.