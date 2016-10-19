版本:
BRIEF-Blue Goose Capital gets $20 mln investment

Oct 19 Blue Goose Capital Corp

* Blue Goose Capital Corp announces $20 million investment by Dundee Corp and Serruya Private Equity

* Blue Goose Capital Corp - SPE will also be offered a seat on Blue Goose board of directors Source text for Eikon:
