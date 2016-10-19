BRIEF-Manitowoc sees Q3 sales of about $350 million

Oct 19 Manitowoc Company Inc
* Manitowoc provides preliminary third-quarter results
* Sees Q3 2016 sales about $350 million
* Manitowoc Company Inc - "orders and backlog for company
declined double digits during Q3, and these trends have
continued into Q4"
* Manitowoc Company Inc - We've significantly reduced our
production build schedules for mobile products to reflect lower
incoming order rates
* Manitowoc Company - GAAP operating loss for Q3 2016 is
expected to be approximately $134 million, compared to operating
loss of $8 million in Q3 2015
* Manitowoc Company Inc- "temporarily shutting-down certain
mobile production lines during Q4"
* Manitowoc Company Inc- Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss
for Q3 2016 is expected to be about $31 million compared to $8
million in same period last year
* Manitowoc Company Inc - "accelerating" relocation of
manitowoc crawler production to shady grove, taking additional
headcount reductions
* Manitowoc Company Inc - "are confident in our long-term
strategy, targeting double-digit operating margins by 2020"
* Q3 revenue view $345.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
