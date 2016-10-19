版本:
2016年 10月 20日

BRIEF-The National Security Group releases estimates of q4 losses from Hurricane Matthew

Oct 19 National Security Group Inc

* Releases estimates of fourth quarter losses from hurricane matthew

* Says current estimate of gross losses incurred from Hurricane Matthew is in range of $3.5 million to $4.5 million

* Says to date have received over 1,200 claims as a result of Hurricane Matthew

* "We maintain catastrophe reinsurance that covers losses from a single event in excess of our $4 million retention"

* Says net of tax, current estimated ultimate losses from Matthew will reduce Q4, FY net income within range of $2.3 million to $2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
