公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Disposal says Christopher Beall to resign from board

Oct 19 Advanced Disposal Services Inc

* Says Christopher Beall has resigned from board of directors

* Says Beall's resignation is in connection with company's transition towards increasing number of independent directors on its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

