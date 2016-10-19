版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Investar Holding says board approves additional 250,000 shares of common stock

Oct 19 Investar Holding Corp

* Board of directors has approved another 250,000 shares of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

