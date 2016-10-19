BRIEF-Steel Dynamics Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

Oct 19 Steel Dynamics Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 excluding items
* Q3 sales $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.09 billion
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.64 including items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says steel customer inventory levels remain lower than
historical levels, year-over-year steel imports have declined
about 20 percent
* Says "anticipate lower sequential volumes in our operating
platforms" for Q4
* "September steel shipments were lower than anticipated"
* Says believe 2017 automotive steel consumption will be
steady with Mexico growing production"
* Recorded litigation charge in Q3 related to settlement of
a class action lawsuit in amount of about $5 million
