BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP prices $700 mln of senior notes

Oct 19 NGL Energy Partners LP :

* NGL Energy Partners LP announces pricing of $700 million of senior notes

* Unit priced a private offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

