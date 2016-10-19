版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 07:09 BJT

BRIEF-Mullen Group Q3 earnings per share C$0.17

Oct 19 Mullen Group Ltd :

* Mullen Group Ltd. Reports third quarter financial results and operating update

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.17

* Q3 revenue C$258.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$274.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐