版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 07:53 BJT

BRIEF-Talen Energy and Riverstone merger agreement approved by FERC

Oct 19 Talen Energy Corp :

* Talen energy-riverstone merger agreement approved by ferc

* Federal energy regulatory commission issued order approving merger of co with an affiliate of riverstone holdings llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐