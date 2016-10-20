BRIEF-Danaher reports Q3 earnings per share $0.57

Oct 20 Danaher Corp -
* Danaher reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.85 to $0.89
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.86 to $2.90
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.87
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.01 to
$1.05
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.57 to
$3.61
* Q3 revenue $4.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.14 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For full year 2016, company anticipates diluted net
earnings per share to be $2.86 to $2.90
* Sees Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.85 to $0.89
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: