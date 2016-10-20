BRIEF-Gastar Exploration announces Oklahoma development Agreement

Oct 20 Gastar Exploration Inc :
* Gastar Exploration announces Oklahoma development
agreement in Kingfisher county, non-core Canadian county
property sale and revolving credit facility amendment
* Gastar Exploration - to sell certain non-core leasehold
interests primarily in northeast Canadian county for
approximately $71.0 million
* Gastar Exploration Inc - borrowing base reaffirmed at
$100.0 million
* Gastar Exploration Inc - to jointly develop up to 60
Gastar operated wells in stack play in Kingfisher county,
Oklahoma
