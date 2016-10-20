BRIEF-Textron Q3 earnings per share $1.10 from continuing ops

Oct 20 Textron Inc -
* Textron reports third quarter 2016 results; narrows
full-year EPS guidance range
* Q3 earnings per share $1.10 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.4 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.06 to $3.21 from
continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Expects full-year 2016 GAAP earnings per share from
continuing operations will be in range of $3.06 to $3.21
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share from
continuing operations $2.65 to $2.75
* Textron Inc says textron aviation backlog at end of Q3 was
$1.1 billion, approximately flat with Q2
* Textron Inc says bell backlog at end of Q3 was $4.9
billion, approximately flat with Q2
* Revised expectation for cash flow from continuing
operations of manufacturing group before pension contributions
to $500 million to $600 million
