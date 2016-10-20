BRIEF-Insteel Industries reports Q4 earnings per share $0.51

Oct 20 Insteel Industries Inc -
* Insteel Industries reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016
financial results
* Q4 sales $103.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Insteel's fourth-quarter results were favorably impacted
by widening spreads between selling prices and raw material
costs
* Insteel Industries sees FY 2017 demand for company's
products helped by fast act together with increased
infrastructure spending at state and local level
